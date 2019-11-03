New parts of ABQ Railyards unveiled

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – We’re beginning to see some of the changes at the Albuquerque Railyards.

The city unveiled a new plaza a the historic site Saturday, featuring new lighting, grass areas, and concrete pads for food trucks. The project took about 11 months to complete.

The city hopes it attracts more New Mexicans to the area. “It really doubles the capacity of everything we can do out here. [It’s a] great place for weddings, performances, especially music,” said Mayor Tim Keller.

The mayor says this is just one step of about a dozen to redevelop the historic site. He says getting a building for CNM’s film school is up next.