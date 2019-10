ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico has joined a dozen other states with a commitment to bolster the outdoor recreation industry.

The state’s new Director of Outdoor Recreation, Axie Navas, signed on during a three-day event in Utah. It focused on conservation, economic development, education, and other areas. Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham says it could lead to more jobs and economic opportunities in rural parts of the state.