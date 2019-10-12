New Mexico sees construction boom due to oil and gas

LEA COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – A new report says the recent oil and gas boom continues to fuel a surge in New Mexico construction jobs.

According to the Associated General Contractors of America, New Mexico added 4,300 jobs over a one-year span. Reaching more than 51,000 jobs by the end of August.

Nearly all of that growth supported the oil and gas industry in Lea and Eddy counties. In fact, among the states with the most construction job growth, all have strong mining or petroleum sectors. North Dakota topped the list, followed by Nevada and Arizona.