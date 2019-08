ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- New Mexico is looking for safeguards against brain injuries in youth sports in non-school athletic leagues and clubs.

Under the new rules proposed by the state’s Health Department, coaches and youth athletes would automatically undergo training to detect signs of a concussion.

They will also learn the potential consequences of a brain injury. Young athletes who receive a brain injury would sit out at least 10 days and return only with a written medical release.