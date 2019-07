BLOOMFIELD, N.M. (KRQE) – Bloomfield police officers say the highlight of their weekend was saving a litter of puppies.

The week-old pups were found under an abandoned house in Bloomfield. First responders were able to safely dig all 10 dogs out and took them to the Aztec shelter to be cared for.

The Aztec Animal Shelter says the puppies should be ready for adoption in seven to eight weeks.