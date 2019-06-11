New Mexico named 15th in ranking of ‘Most Fun States’

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – People planning a summer vacation may want to consider this. Personal finance website WalletHub has released its annual list of ‘Most Fun States in America.’

California was ranked as number one with Florida, New York, Washington, and Colorado rounding out the top five. WalletHub looked at things like entertainment, recreation, and nightlife in its study. New Mexico was ranked number 15 while West Virginia was the least fun.

Most Fun States to Visit in America