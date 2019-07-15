New Mexico man convicted of murder wants to be sentenced as a juvenile

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A 24-year-old convicted of murdering a Santa Fe County family with a pick-ax when he was 16 wants to be sentenced as a juvenile.

A jury found Nicholas Ortiz guilty of killing Dixie, Lloyd, and Steven Ortiz—no relation to him—during a botched burglary at their El Rancho home in 2011. That trial was in 2016, but after a lot of legal back-and-forth, Ortiz has still not been sentenced.

Now, his attorneys are trying to get the now 24-year-old a hearing to determine if he would benefit from treatment, and argue he should be sentenced as a juvenile.

A judge is set to hear the defense’s request next month.