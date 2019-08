LAS VEGAS, N.M. (KRQE) – A Las Vegas man is behind bars for stealing Dilly Bars.

An arrest warrant shows Paul Trujillo and another man broke into an outdoor storage freezer at the Dairy Queen off Grand Avenue in Las Vegas late last month. The men grabbed multiple boxes of the ice cream treat before being spotted by Dairy Queen employee.

Trujillo was identified using surveillance video. He remains in the San Miguel County Jail.