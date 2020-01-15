New Mexico lawmaker proposes adding historic trail markers along El Camino Real

ESPAÑOLA, N.M. (KRQE) – A state lawmaker wants to better advertise a piece of New Mexico history.

The El Camino Real Del Tierra Adentro National Historic Trail starts north of Española and runs all the way to Mexico. It is among the oldest trade routes in North America that linked villages after the Spanish Colonial Era. It’s been added to the National Historic Trail System, but if you don’t know where it is, it can be hard to find.

Now, State Rep. Andres Romero has introduced a bill that would create a fund to help communities create historic makers along the route and highlight the features in their areas. They include everything from the attack at the Torreon in Las Golondrinas, to the Gutierrez-Hubbel House in Albuquerque’s South Valley.

“This would accomplish bringing more intention to Camino Real and the New Mexico story and our collective history in this part of the country. I think it’s one of the oldest UNM portions of our culture and heritage here,” said Rep. G. Andres Romero, (D) Bernalillo.

Rep. Romero, who is a high school teacher, says it’s also a great educational tool. He says Mexico and El Paso are working to add markers to their parts of the trail.