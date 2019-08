ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The state has created a new website to answer all your questions ahead of the 2020 census.

I Count NM offers information on key dates and documents, local counting efforts, and how the census affects you and your family. The push follows a government report that 43 percent of New Mexicans live in hard to count areas.

