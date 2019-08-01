New Mexico job growth rate positive for month of June, unemployment rates up

(KRQE)- For the second straight month, the state of New Mexico added more than 15,000 jobs.

Between June 2018 and June 2018, New Mexico added 15,200 jobs, a growth rate of 1.8% according to the New Mexico Labor Market Review. New Mexico remains above the national average for job growth rate at 1.5%.

Albuquerque had the highest number of added jobs at 4,900 with Las Cruces pinking up 800 jobs in June 2019 over June 2018. Farmington also gained 100 jobs over the year while Santa Fe slipped, losing 300 positions.

A majority of the state’s grown came from the private sector which added 1,300 jobs and is a 0.7% improvement.

New Mexico’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 4.9% which leaves the state tied with Arizona for the fourth-worst state in the country.

In May, New Mexico was tied for the third worst unemployment rate with Mississippi with a rate of 5.0%. Compared to May, June showed higher unemployment rates as Albuquerque’s MSA rates were at 5.3% with a May 2019 rate of 4.3%

Las Cruces tied with Farmington for the highest unemployment rate at 6.3% which is up from May’s rate of 5.3%. Santa Fe’s unemployment rate jumped from 3.7% in May to 3.8% in June.

Related Coverage: