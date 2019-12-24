Live Now
New Mexico hospital warns patient records possibly compromised

PORTALES, N.M. (KRQE) – A southern New Mexico hospital says hundreds of medical records may have been compromised.

Roosevelt General Hospital in Portales says last month they discovered malware on a server used in their radiology department. The data breach may have affected patients’ names, addresses, social security numbers and other personal information.

It’s not known if any data was stolen, but hospital officials are warning patients to monitor their information. The IT department has since secured the server.

