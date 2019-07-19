New Mexico father accused of killing toddler returns to jail

RUIDOSO, N.M. (KRQE) – A man accused of killing his young son will remain behind bars until trial after a big fight.

Ricardo Soto is accused of fleeing to Mexico after beating his 2-year-old son in Ruidoso last summer. Once he was caught, prosecutors asked a judge to keep him locked up, but both a district judge and the Supreme Court ruled Soto could be released to a third party pending trial.

However, Judge Angie Sneider has now found he lied about where he was while out, violating conditions of release, and has ordered him back behind bars to stay until trial.