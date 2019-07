ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Department of Public Safety is looking to upgrade its forensics lab and evidence storage.

The agency says its current facility in Santa Fe was built in 1969 and no longer supports their needs. They want to build a new 15,000 square-foot addition to main headquarters.

They’ll also renovate and expand the forensics lab. The project is expected to cost $3.3 million. It’s currently in the design phase, and they hope to have it finished by 2021.