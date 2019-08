ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- The weekend is the first annual New Mexico Comic Expo.

The three-day event takes place at the Albuquerque Convention Center and kicks off on August 16, 2019, and runs until August 18, 2019. The unique event features top-tier creators and A-list celebrities from the comic book world.

Attending celebrities include Elijah Wood, Jason Momoa, Tom Felton, and Jon Bernthal. For ticket information, click here.