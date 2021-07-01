New Mexico coaching legend Mike Brown dies at age 75

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico Sports Hall of Fame high school basketball coach Mike Brown passed away early Wednesday morning at the age of 75, after a tough battle with multiple system atrophy (MSA).

“He went out like he lived his life, with grace and dignity, with strength, compassion, and most importantly just thinking of others. He thought of our whole family, and he fought through it because he wanted to be with us and to bring us together,” said Mike Brown’s son Danny Brown.

Coach Mike Brown was surrounded by friends and family at the time of his passing. His son Danny said that his father was in a good place before his transition and also said the support his father received from the community, and former players and coaches was really special.

“His former players, former coaches, you know James Borrego, it was unbelievable. I told my mom today that it was like an out-of-body experience for us, just with all the joy, because you would think a situation like that wouldn’t bring a ton of joy but gosh it did”, said Danny.

Brown coached for 26 years at Albuquerque Academy and won six consecutive state titles from 1989 to 1994. He leaves a basketball legacy in Albuquerque, but the Hall of Fame coach also wanted to do one more thing moving forward.

“He wanted to start a scholarship in honor of multiple system atrophy, which is something he had. It’s going to be the Mike Papa Brown MSA Scholarship Fund, and so this is a great opportunity for young people. You know, my dad continues to serve people and that’s what he wants to do,” said Danny.

This fund is being started by his children and they hope to give out five scholarships to high school students in the Albuquerque area. They also want applicants to show strong qualities as they will need to write a one-page essay to be considered. To find out more on the Mike Papa Brown MSA Scholarship Fund and how you can donate or apply call Danny Brown at (505) 379-2195.