SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A new event will replace the controversial “Entrada” for the Fiestas de Santa Fe.

The event was canceled last year after opponents claimed it glorified the brutality against Native Americans by Juan De Onate. However, according to the Caballeros De Vargas, it will hold a new ceremony they believe will better “bring people together.”

They have not yet revealed details. The celebration is Sep. 6.