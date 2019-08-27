New charges filed against man accused of force-feeding drugs to cat

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – The man accused of force-feeding meth to a cat is facing new charges.

Las Cruces police arrested Aaron Spaulding in June after they say he squeezed the cat until it cried, choked it and force-fed it meth. Spaulding has now been charged with extortion after court documents say he demanded money from his girlfriend’s mother in exchange for another cat that had been stolen.

When the family confronted Spaulding, he allegedly shoved his girlfriend’s daughter and spit in her face. His girlfriend, Katrina Soto, is also accused of conspiring with Spaulding in the attempted extortion.