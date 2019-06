SAN JUAN COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – Runoff from Navajo Dam is triggering a flood warning in the Four Corners. The warning along the San Juan River will remain in effect through Thursday evening for rural areas of San Juan County between Bloomfield and the dam.

The National Weather Service says the river was cresting Wednesday morning, but they expect water levels to gradually drop. County officials are urging people to avoid recreational activities on the river.