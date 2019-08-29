National group recognizes retired New Mexico Supreme Court judge

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Retired Supreme Court Justice Charles Daniels is being honored for leading the way on pretrial reform. The National Association of Pretrial Services Agencies is presenting him with an award.

Daniels was chief justice when the court recommended a constitutional amendment, which voters passed in 2016. It lets judges decide if dangerous defendants should stay locked up before trial, and keeps low-risk defendants from staying behind bars just because they can’t afford bail.

“What Justice Daniels did was the most significant reform to the criminal justice system in New Mexico, ever,” Chief Justice Judith Nakamura said.

The amendment has caused controversy, with some saying judges are letting out criminals who should be locked up. Justice Nakamura says while it’s not perfect, it is working and they’ll keep fine-tuning.