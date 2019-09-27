More than a dozen charged in NM rape kit backlog cases

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.(KRQE)- More than a dozen have been charged after prosecutors begin clearing thousands of backlogged rape cases.

This comes after a 2016 report drew attention to more than 5,400 rape kits that had been collected but never processed. In 2018, Mayor Tim Keller signed an executive order to speed up the process of fixing the backlog.

The Albuquerque Journal reports that about 16 Albuquerque rape cases have been filed stretching from August of 2010 to January 2017.

As for the status of those charged, one man just started his sentence another is awaiting sentencing, a dozen are headed to trial and two have warrants out for their arrest.