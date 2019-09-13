Mobile STEM lab set to tour state

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A different kind of lab will soon be traveling around the state to encourage STEM in schools.

UNM’s School of Architecture and Planning teamed up with New Mexico Tech and the Air Force Research lab to build the Mobile Maker Lab. The lab features 3D printers, laser cutters, and tools that can be used for students to better understand what is available in science and technology fields.

The Mobile Maker Lab is on display right now at the state fair, and will start its tour through the state later this year.