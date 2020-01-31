MMA fighter arrested following foot chase

BOSQUE FARMS, N.M. (KRQE) – Video shows the moments police took a local MMA fighter into custody, after he fled from them twice.

Bosque Farms Police issued an arrest warrant for Tyler East in November, after he failed to show up to a court date. Police pulled him over last month and tried to arrest him, but he escaped on foot. When state police stopped him two weeks ago in Bosque Farms, he tried to get away again.

This time officers got their man after a foot chase over fences and through back yards. East is accused of stealing money from his dead grandfather’s bank account. He is also charged with battery and resisting arrest for fleeing from police last month. This is far from the first time East has been in trouble. He and his brother fellow fighter Cody East, are well-known in Valencia County for landing in jail.