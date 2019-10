SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – One of the original innovators of Meow Wolf is stepping down.

CEO and co-founder Vince Kadlubek announced his decision on Facebook late Friday night. He says he wants to “focus on developing a new toolset of skills, to build key development initiatives, and take care of my personal health.”

Kadlubek had a big role in making Meow Wolf a national icon. The CEO position will now be shared by three Meow Wolf executives.