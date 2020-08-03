Men’s Wearhouse files for bankruptcy

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – In this edition of the Sports Desk we start with high school football, as Monday would have marked the first official day of practice for high school teams across the state of New Mexico, that is now not the case because of COVID-19. Seasons for fall sports have been pushed back, per Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham's health orders and football will now have a start date of February 22.

"Obviously the kids miss it, but like I have said I have kind of had to put my ego to the side a little bit about, you know right now you are usually thinking about the playoffs and stuff like that on day one and now its how are the kids doing, the well being of the kids and are they going to be engaged in this student learning on the computer," said Eldorado High School Football Coach Charlie Dotson.