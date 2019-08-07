Meeting to be held to discuss upgrades to community center

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- Bernalillo County Parks & Recreation Open Space Department is asking for the public’s opinion on changes being made to a community center in northwest Albuquerque.

The county recently received a grant to design and construct a pool at the Raymond G. Sanchez Community Center. They are now seeking input on other changes to the community center.

The meeting will be held at the Raymond G. Sanchez Community Center on Wednesday, August 7 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Doors will open at 5: 30 p.m.