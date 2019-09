ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- Mayor Tim Keller is paying up on his friendly bet following UNM’s loss to Notre Dame on Saturday.

The mayor raised the stakes with South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg. Whoever’s team won would receive a package from the other mayor.

The Fighting Irish crushed the Lobos 66-14. Now, Mayor Keller will send Buttiegieg an ABQ in a Box which includes local salsa, pinon coffee, red and green chile and more.