CARLSBAD, N.M. (KRQE)- Crews will begin a massive project on Monday to prevent a sinkhole from opening on a busy highway in southern New Mexico.

The Santa Fe New Mexican reports crews are expected to start filling a decommissioned brine well with grout off U.S. Highway 285 and U.S. 62. A state board finalized contracts on Friday for the year-long, $54 million project.

Experts have estimated a collapse could happen next year, causing more than a billion dollars in damages.