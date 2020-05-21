Live Now
Man who filmed Ahmaud Arbery shooting video charged in his slaying

by: Associated Press and Nexstar Media Wire

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — The Georgia man who filmed the cellphone video of Ahmaud Arbery’s fatal shooting was arrested Thursday and charged with murder in his death. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said 50-year-old William “Roddie” Bryan was arrested on charges of felony murder and criminal attempt to commit false imprisonment.

Arbery was slain Feb. 23 after a white father and son armed themselves and pursued him after spotting the 25-year-old black man running in their neighborhood. More than two months passed before authorities arrested Gregory McMichael and his son, Travis McMichael, on charges of felony murder and aggravated assault.

Bryan lives in the same subdivision, and the video he took from the cab of his vehicle helped stir a national outcry when it leaked online. Bryan’s attorney, Kevin Gough, did not immediately return a phone message.

