ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – One of two men who caused a ten-hour SWAT standoff last week at the R. Greenleaf Dispensary will stay behind bars.

Hours after the first suspect Kyle Minard was caught, Bronson Jeremy Vigil surprised officers and came out, trying to run right by them.

Judge Cindy Leos ordered Minard to be held citing his long criminal history. Vigil was released due to a less lengthy criminal history.