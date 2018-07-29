Man fatally shot at a house party in northwest Albuquerque

A man is dead following a shooting at a home in northeast Albuquerque.

Albuquerque Police say officers were dispatched to the 300 block of Vincent Court NW, off 49th and Olympia around 2 a.m. They say reports of a “large party” were followed by reports of gunfire.

Officers arrived and reportedly heard several gunshots.

One man was found with a gunshot wound receiving CPR. He was pronounced dead on scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

Police say this incident marks the third homicide call out in Albuquerque in 12 hours.