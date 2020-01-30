Man awaiting trial for son’s death convicted of perjury

RUIDOSO, N.M. (KRQE) – A man awaiting trial in the death of his two-year-old son is looking at a possible 18-month prison sentence for lying under oath.

Richardo Soto is accused of beating the boy to death in Ruidoso in 2018, then fleeing to Mexico. His attorneys asked a judge to dismiss the case, saying prosecutors failed to properly notify him a grand jury hearing.

Soto told a judge he never got any notice. Little did he know that there was an audio recording of him being served with the notice.

A jury found him guilty of perjury. His trial for the child abuse charge has been delayed until later this year.