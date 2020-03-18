Man attacks woman at Hokona Hall on UNM campus

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – University of New Mexico police are looking for a man who attacked a woman on campus Tuesday evening.

The woman was walking out of her dorm room at Hokona Hall when the man tried to push her back inside and at one point he got on top of her, covered her mouth as she screamed.

She was able to fight back and getaway. The suspect ran away. He’s described as Hispanic, about 5-foot-six, and in his twenties wearing a navy blue hoodie with flowers on the sleeves.

If you have any information about this incident, call UNM Police at 505-277-2241.

