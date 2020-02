ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man accused of impersonating an officer to an officer is now facing federal charges.

Daniel Mitchem allegedly approached an undercover officer earlier this month saying he was with the sheriff’s department. He is charged at the state level with impersonating an officer. Now federal prosecutors have charged him with being a felon with a gun.

Mitchem served decades in prison for carjacking turned to murder in the 90s. The federal charge carries ten years.