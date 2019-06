ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque man charged with the murder of a missing Valencia County woman will have to await trial behind bars.

Arthur James Lovato, 59, was arrested earlier this year for the murder of his ex-girlfriend, 49-year-old Rita Jaramillo.

Her Los Lunas home was found gutted by a fire back in September, just days after she went missing.

Wednesday in court, a judge ordered Lovato held without bond. He’s currently serving time in Grants on an unrelated matter.