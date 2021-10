KRQE En Español: Lunes 4 de Octubre 2021

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Over the last 49 years, The Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta has had its share of celebrity sightings and now they can add a popular former child star to that list. There's a lot of things that can catch your eye at Balloon Fiesta Park, besides the balloons. On Sunday, a large crowd spotted former Disney star, Hilary Duff.

"Taking off, and the crowds cheering and then they realized oh my gosh that's Hilary Duff and it's like holy mackerel. So she was having a great time,” said Scott Appelman, the CEO of Rainbow Ryders Hot Air Balloon Company. “It was really, really special."