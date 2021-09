KRQE En Español: Lunes 27 de Septiembre 2021

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A local restaurant chain is trying to breathe some new life into one of Albuquerque's most recognizable buildings. The Jones Motor Company building has sat vacant for more than a year since Kellys Brew Pub closed down. Now, M'tucci's Moderno Italian Restaurant is getting ready to renovate the iconic space.

"This was the retail and dining mecca of this city and we're going to be there again," said Howie Kaibel, Minister of Culture and brand manager for M'tucci's.