Louisiana murderer caught with help from New Mexico sheriffs

GRANT COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – The Grant County Sheriff’s Office helped track down a murder suspect traveling across New Mexico through social media.

Deputies say Blayson Fife of Louisiana shot and killed a homeowner there over the summer. He and his friends then fled to California, along the way, however, the group used the murder weapon to shoot at a sign along Interstate 10 in Grant County, then posted a video of it to Facebook.

With help from the sheriff’s office, Fife was arrested at a border checkpoint near El Paso. He’s since been extradited to Louisiana to stand trial.