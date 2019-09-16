Louisiana murderer caught with help from New Mexico sheriffs

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GRANT COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – The Grant County Sheriff’s Office helped track down a murder suspect traveling across New Mexico through social media.

Deputies say Blayson Fife of Louisiana shot and killed a homeowner there over the summer. He and his friends then fled to California, along the way, however, the group used the murder weapon to shoot at a sign along Interstate 10 in Grant County, then posted a video of it to Facebook.

With help from the sheriff’s office, Fife was arrested at a border checkpoint near El Paso. He’s since been extradited to Louisiana to stand trial.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Weather

More Video Forecast

Enter to Win

Don't Miss