LORDSBURG, N.M. (KRQE) – Long-time State Sen. John Arthur Smith will face a challenger in the primary. Neomi Martinez-Parra has announced her run.

Martinez-Parra is a Lordsburg educator and former vice chair of the Democratic Party of New Mexico. She’ll take on Smith who has held the District 35 seat for 30 years.

Smith holds the powerful seat of chair on the Senate Finance Committee. The primary is next June.