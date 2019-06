ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A local resort is offering a different sort of bereavement leave, for the death of a pet.

The Hyatt Regency Tamaya on the Santa Ana Pueblo announced employees will get paid time off to grieve the loss of non-human family members. That’s on top the resort’s existing ‘Pawternity” leave, for when an employee adopts a new pet.

The resort says the benefit is part of its overall pet friendly philosophy, and it’s designed to help employees through difficult times.