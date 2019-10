ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) - The city of Albuquerque is looking to redevelop a part of town they think could bring in a lot of business, and they're hoping to work with UNM to get it done.

Outside of catching a baseball game at Isotopes Ballpark or watching UNM teams at their stadiums, there's not much for people to do near Gibson and I-25. The city is wanting to change that.