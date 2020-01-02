Live Now
WATCH KRQE THIS MORNING

Lobo men’s basketball drops 1st game of new year 88-85 at San Jose State

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:
lobo basketball_304746

ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE)- UNM men’s basketball 8-game winning streak came to an end on New Year’s day in California, as San Jose State edged out the Lobos 88-85.

UNM got off to a good start with a solid balance of scoring. JaQuan Lyle and Vance Jackson would lead the pack for UNM in scoring, both finishing with 25 points. UNM would struggle midway through the 1st half though, as they would commit 10 turnovers before the break that led to 20 points for SJSU.

UNM trailed by 10 at the half, but they would show some strong fight down the stretch, as with under 15 seconds to play Zane Martin dove in a bucket, got fouled, and made it an 85-84 UNM lead after his free throw. San Jose State would answer though, and a late turnover would seal the Lobos’ fate.

UNM is now 13-3 overall on the season and 2-1 in conference play. They move on to host Fresno State on Tuesday at 9 p.m.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Weather

More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞

Winter Weather Special ➞

Nominate a Remarkable Woman ➞