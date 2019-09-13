Lobo Football fans to gather for watch party at The Pit

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Lobo football fans will gather at The Pit to watch the University of New Mexico face off against the Fighting Irish in Notre Dame.

Doors open at noon Saturday for the watch party, hosted by the Alumni Association.

Head Coach Bob Davie will not be at the game after his recent medical episode after the Lobos’ win over Sam Houston State, but has been invited to join fans at The Pit.

Meanwhile, Mayor Tim Keller will travel to Notre Dame for the game.

Notre Dame claimed victory over Louisville 35-17 last week.