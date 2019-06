ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The BioPark wants to show you how to turn your backyard into a wildlife refuge.

The Botanic Garden is holding a workshop on ways to create more wildlife friendly spaces around neighborhoods, schools, and homes, even on apartment balconies.

That’s happening from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 22, and is included with admission to the Botanic Garden.