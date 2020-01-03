Lawmaker hopes to establish mental health program for New Mexico student-athletes

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A state lawmaker thinks New Mexico needs to do more to help student-athletes.

Sen. Mark Moores is seeking $1 million to pay for a mental and behavioral health program at both the University of New Mexico and New Mexico State University. He says the move is triggered by the recent suicides of athletes, including UNM football player Nahje Flowers in November.

Sen. Moores, who played for the UNM Lobos, says being a student-athlete is a full-time job and brings its own set of challenges. He wants to see mental and behavioral health incorporated into daily training.

“Behavioral health services should be incorporated just like working out in the weight room, or on the field, or working out their minds in the classroom should be incorporated in there when they need it,” Sen. Moores said.

Sen. Moores says he would like to start with programs at UNM and NMSU, then expand to other New Mexico universities.