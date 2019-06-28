Las Cruces police investigate fatal shooting

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE)- Police are investigating after a victim died following a shooting in Las Cruces last week.

Officers with the Las Cruces Police Department responded to reports of a shooting at a business on South Locust Street that took place around 1:15 a.m. on Friday, June 21, 2019. Authorities say that one person died from a gunshot wound.

Little information is known about the incident. The identity of the shooting victim has yet to be released.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Las Cruces police at 575-526-0795.