Las Cruces police investigate fatal shooting

Top Stories

by: KRQE Media

Posted: / Updated:
Police lights stock_1520122195289.jpg.jpg

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE)- Police are investigating after a victim died following a shooting in Las Cruces last week.

Officers with the Las Cruces Police Department responded to reports of a shooting at a business on South Locust Street that took place around 1:15 a.m. on Friday, June 21, 2019. Authorities say that one person died from a gunshot wound.

Little information is known about the incident. The identity of the shooting victim has yet to be released.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Las Cruces police at 575-526-0795.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Enter to Win

Don't Miss