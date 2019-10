Jeffrey Epstein’s Zorro Ranch in Stanley, N.M. is shown Monday, July 8, 2019. Epstein is entangled in two legal fights that span the East Coast, challenging his underage sexual abuse victims in a Florida court hours after he was indicted on sex trafficking charges in a separate case in New York. (KRQE via AP)

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – It is unknown whether or not a company owned by Jeffrey Epstein will get to keep its land leases here in New Mexico.

The Santa Fe New Mexican is reporting that the company owned by the late financier is asking a judge to reverse State Land Commissioner Stephanie Garcia Richard’s cancellation of grazing contracts on land near Epstein’s Zorro Ranch in Southern Santa Fe County.

The New Mexican says the cancellation violates state laws. Garcia Richard’s has yet to weigh in.