La Cueva volleyball has the goods for a threepeat

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The state volleyball championship trophy in Class 5A found a home at La Cueva High School in the last two years. Opponents may not want to hear it, but there is a chance La Cueva could win a third straight championship.

“You know what? This is probably a little bit better squad, talent-wise,” said La Cueva Head Coach Steve Archibeque. “I am through each position really deep. You know, somebody can come in and just take that spot, whereas, in years past, I would only have one person in a position. This year I have back up and depth.”

New Mexico State University-bound senior and outside hitter Sidney McIntosh is ready for another strong season. The coronavirus pandemic wiped out spring sports and McIntosh is just glad her senior year in the fall wasn’t caught up as a Lost Season. “It made us appreciate volleyball so much more,” said McIntosh.

La Cueva went 22-1 last season. They open up this season against Albuquerque Academy on October 13.

