Kirtland AFB tries to curb troop suicides

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Kirtland Air Force Base is trying to prevent suicides.

This year alone, the U.S. Air Force has seen 78 suicides. That’s 28 more than this time last year.

In an effort to stop the crisis, the branch has ordered all units to “stand down” for one day to address suicide rates with their troops. “If we don’t do something we could lose up to 150, 160 airmen in 2019,” said a spokesperson.

Kirtland observed the order Friday with family-friendly events, talking groups, and optional hikes and 5k’s. The Down Day aims to give service members a chance to have some fun, while learning what services exist in their community.