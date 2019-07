Dr. Jill Biden and Vice President Joe Biden wave after speaking to delegates during the third day session of the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia, Wednesday, July 27, 2016. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The 2020 presidential campaign season is certainly underway already, and it appears New Mexico is getting a special visit.

Jill Biden, the wife of former Vice President and current Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, is scheduled to visit the Land of Enchantment.

Information is very limited, but she plans on visiting the state on July 26-27. KRQE News 13 will provide more information as it become available.